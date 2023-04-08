Saturday Evening Forecast April 8th

A very seasonal Spring day with marine layer coastal fog and mostly mild temperatures. Look for breezy onshore winds through the overnight as well as more coastal fog. Overnight lows will be in the 50's and 40's. For Easter Sunday, expect another quiet day with patchy beach fog and plenty of sunshine inland.. Highs will be in. the 60's & 70's near the coast. Inland areas will see mostly 70's with possibly a low 80 in the warmest locations.

Looking ahead, we will see a continuation of our quiet weather pattern as we head toward mid April.. That means more coastal fog and cool to mild temperatures with inland areas enjoying plenty of sunshine. A very late season storm will approach the region by mid week. Right now our weather forecast models are split on what this will bring with a few model runs pointing toward some sprinkles. For now, we'll call for a cool down and increasing clouds by Wednesday and Thursday. We will update our forecast by early in the work week to see if any measurable becomes more likely.