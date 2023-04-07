Pleasant temperatures for Easter weekend

Daytime high temperatures on Friday were a few degrees cooler than Thursday, with more cloud cover across the region. The western portion of San Luis Obispo County could get a light sprinkle of rain this afternoon from the system directly to the North of the area. By Saturday, dry and mild conditions will prevail.

Some clouds will linger on Saturday, with the coastline remaining cool and inland communities trending a few degrees warmer. Overnight low temperatures are trending warmer as well, with upper 40s and low 50s expected for the entire region.

By Sunday, temperatures will be warmer for both coastal and inland areas. Plenty of sunshine will accompany the pleasant conditions. There is another cooling trend on deck for the middle of next week.