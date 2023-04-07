Cloudy Friday with cool to mild temperatures throughout the region, chances of light showers in San Luis Obispo County and Point Conception

It is finally Friday! Expect mostly cloudy skies with pockets of sunshine. Temperatures will be cool to mild throughout the region. There are some chances of light showers in the San Luis Obispo County area and Point Conception since there is rain activity in Northern California.

Cooler temperatures are expected in this area, but things will change this weekend. The skies will clear up. Some thicker mid-level clouds are moving into the Central Coast. There will be a few clouds coming through the region. It will be gusty as well. Temperatures will increase throughout the region.

Some low clouds will be across the Ventura County area Saturday night and Sunday morning. The low-level north and northeast flow will likely keep skies clear on the Central Coast. Temperatures will be 8 to 12 degrees across the Central and South Coasts.

For those who celebrate Easter Sunday, it will be a nice day for a family gathering outdoors. Even so, a lovely beach day for everyone, regardless of the holiday celebration.