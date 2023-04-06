Mild and breezy Friday with a Central Coast marine layer

It's been a lovely Thursday up and down the coast with highs mostly in the 60s. Lows Friday morning will hit the 40s to 50s.

A trough will swing through Northern California in the evening, reaching Central California Friday, bringing rain to areas north of us. However, the storm will fizzle before it reaches us. Highs will mostly be in the 60s again.

The trough will set up the South Coast for gusty winds Thursday night, and heftier winds Friday night as pressure gradients strengthen. With a return to onshore flow, the Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley will likely see the marine layer from Friday night to Saturday morning.

The trough and onshore flow will cool temperatures slightly Friday. Temperatures will recover slightly away from the coast Saturday as a weak ridge of high pressure builds in.

However, the real warmup will come Sunday with the ridge persisting and a weak offshore push. Highs could reach the low to mid 70s both Sunday and Monday.

By Tuesday, an upper low will move to the Pacific Northwest, dropping southward on Wednesday. Temperatures will cool again and the marine layer will deepen.