Dry and breezy Wednesday, some Frost alerts in effect for parts of the region

Happy Wednesday! Expect temperatures to be nice and mild with some breeze throughout the region. There is a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning in effect for some parts of the the Central and South Coast.

The alerts expire at 8 a.m. today. For the Frost Advisory, this is in effect for the Lake Casitas and Ojai Valley areas. Temperatures could be as low as 33 degrees. For the Freeze Warning, this impacts the Cuyama Valley and the San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. Temperatures could be as low as 30 degrees. For those residents living in the area, bundle up!

On Thursday, we do see another dry and sunny day. There could be some weak Santa Ana winds in the Ventura County area. Look for an additional 3 to 6 degrees of warming. It will be a nice day for a beach day in the Central Coast.

A reversal of temperatures are expected on Friday. There is a weak troph will pass over the region. It will bringing mostly cloudy skies and temperatures could drop by 3 to 6 degrees in our region.