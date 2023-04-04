Sunny skies and warmer weather return to the forecast

The weather is starting to feel more like Spring this week. Tuesday was breezy and cool, but not nearly as blustery as Monday. The weather alerts that were in effect yesterday have expired. Temperatures remain below seasonal average, but a warming trend is on deck for the rest of the week.

High temperatures on Tuesday will primarily be in the mid 60s for the entire region, but overnight lows will be very chilly once again. However, there is no Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning in effect overnight.

Daytime highs will progressively warm as we approach the holiday weekend. Temperatures on Friday will briefly cool down due to more onshore flow, but will immediately warm up by Saturday. By the weekend, highs will be in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast, along with less wind.

Dry conditions will prevail at least until early next week.