Off to a chilly start on the Central Coast Monday morning, expect winds and mild temperatures on the South Coast

Good morning and happy Tuesday! Expect temperatures to be chilly in the Central Coast and slightly warmer in the South Coast. It will also be a windy day today because there is a Wind Advisory in effect in parts of the region.

Expect North winds in the Santa Barbara County interior mountains and Ventura County mountains. It can be as windy as 30 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH. It's important to use caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. This advisory expires at 3 p.m. today.

There is a Frost Advisory in effect until 8 a.m. This impacts the San Luis Obispo Inland, Santa Barbara County Inland, Santa Ynez Valley, and Ventura County Valley area. Temperatures could get as low as 34 degrees. There is also a Freeze Warning in effect for the San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley. Temperatures could be as low as 29 degrees. This warning expires 8 a.m. today.

The Central Coast beaches and Ventura County beaches is under a High Surf Advisory from 11 a.m. today. In the Central Coast beaches, there could be 7-10 ft. of breaking waves with dangerous rip currents, and in Ventura County, there could be 4-7 ft. of breaking waves with dangerous rip currents. Please stay out of the water, as there is an increase risk of drowning.