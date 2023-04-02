Sunday Evening Forecast April 2nd

Some cooler temperatures have arrived as our next storm system approaches from the north. There was still plenty of sunshine mixed in with increasing clouds as this storm is very dry and precipitation chances are pretty close to zero. However, wind will be front and center with Wind Advisories and Warnings in play for Monday and Tuesday. Gusts from the north could easily top out above 50-mph with the strongest speeds below passes and canyons that favor a northerly wind direction. Temperatures for the overnight and in to Monday will stay on the chilly side with warming only expected to reach to the upper 50's and very low 60's.

Looking ahead, our fast moving and chilly storm system will rush over the area from tonight and in to Monday. Rain chances are very slim as this system is what is referred to as an Inside Slider. Typically bringing spotty rain, low elevation snow and gusty north wind. This is exactly what we are expecting for Monday and Wind Watches have already been posted for the mountains of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. The watches will last through at least early Tuesday and with heavy rain this year and saturated soils trees could easily be knocked over with the strong gusts expected. Temperatures will stay chilly and mountain snow could fall to as low as 2 thousand feet. The Grapevine and I 5 will need to be watched closely for possible travel disruptions. Quiet weather is then expected with gradual warming for much of next week. Another storm will push in to our north by late in the work week. For now, we'll keep a close eye on it and make sure the forecast gets plenty of attention as we head toward Easter.