Spring-like conditions on deck for the weekend

After the wet weather earlier this week, Friday was dry, with partly cloudy conditions and mild temperatures. The region will enjoy an extended break from the wet weather, with a mostly quiet weather pattern taking over. There is no rain in the forecast for the next seven days.

A warming trend is underway, with sunny and pleasant conditions on deck for Saturday. High temperatures tomorrow will primarily be in the upper 60s, with parts of Ventura County warming up to the low 70s. Highs along the Central Coast will be in the low 60s. Some clouds return to the region on Saturday, but temperatures remain comfortable.

The warming trend this weekend is short-lived, as more onshore flow causes temperatures to rapidly cool down by Monday. Gusty winds will accompany the much cooler weather on Monday.