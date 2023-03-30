Clouds linger on Friday, with better clearing by the weekend

The system that impacted the Central and South Coasts for the past several days has moved mostly southeast and out of the region. A chance of light, scattered showers is in the forecast until Thursday afternoon.

By Friday, dry conditions will prevail, but clouds linger for most of the day. Daytime temperatures remain below seasonal average, with highs tomorrow primarily in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s for parts of the region.

Picture perfect conditions will arrive by Saturday, with much better clearing and plenty of sunshine in the forecast. A warming trend is on deck for the weekend, with highs warming up to the upper 60s and low 70s for much of the region.

Another cooling trend will take over by early next week, due to more onshore flow from a trough moving toward California. There is a chance of light precipitation Monday into Tuesday, but most of the activity, if any at all, will be for San Luis Obispo County. With the exception of this slight chance of light rain, there are no major storms in the forecast for the next seven days.