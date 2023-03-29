Skip to Content
Rain impacting the entire region, Winter Weather Advisory and High Surf Advisory in effect

Another storm hits our region. There are a few advisories that will impact the Central and South Coasts. Expect temperatures to be below average with some breeze.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. There could be total snow accumulations of 4-8 inches, with local amounts up to 12 inches above 5,000 ft. It could get as gusty as 45 MPH. This impacts the interior Santa Barbara County mountains and Ventura County mountains.

The High Surf Advisory impacts the Ventura County and Central Coast beaches. The advisory begins at 11 a.m. today for the Central Coast beaches. Large breaking waves of up to 10 ft. with dangerous rip currents are expected. It expires at 8 a.m. Thursday. As for the Ventura County beaches, that begins at 8 p.m. tonight and until 8 p.m. Thursday.

We should see some dry weather by Thursday afternoon so that you can put those umbrellas away. The weekend is expected to be dry and cool as well.

