First of two impulses of rain begins Tuesday afternoon

Following the dry and mild conditions on Monday into Tuesday, a storm system from Alaska will move through the region. Daytime temperatures were cooler today, with chilly and below average numbers are in the forecast for the time being.

The rain will arrive in two impulses. The first impulse will begin Tuesday afternoon for San Luis Obispo County, but later in the evening for the Santa Barbara South Coast and Ventura County. There will be a break between impulses, followed by a more rain, cooler weather, and instability from the second impulse which begins Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday. There is a chance of thunderstorms and hail from this system, especially during the second wave of rain.

Overall rain totals are significantly less than what we have endured this season, with about an inch or lower expected over the next three days.

Gusty winds preceded the storm, with a Wind Advisory in effect until 5am Wednesday morning for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Valleys and Mountains, along with the Santa Lucia Mountains. 20-30 mph winds are expected, with gusts up to 45 mph. The winds will be strongest in the mountains, where snowfall is expected at 5,000 feet and higher. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 2am Wednesday until 10am Thursday for the Mountains of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. The snow and strong winds call for unsafe roads. It is best to avoid travel to and from the mountains until it is deemed safe to do so.

Dry conditions will prevail by Thursday afternoon and into the weekend.