Sunday Evening Forecast March 26th

Another nice day with cool to mild temperatures and more north winds. Wind Advisories remain in place for portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties through early Monday. Gusts from the northwest could exceed 35 mph especially below passes and canyons. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40's with some pockets of 30's in wind protected areas. A Frost Advisory is in effect for very early Monday morning in and around the Lompoc to Santa Maria region. Keep an eye on cold sensitive plants and maybe throw on an extra blanket tonight!

Looking ahead, Monday looks nice with more sunshine to start the day and then seeing increasing clouds by the afternoon. This will be the next storm system which is lurking to our northwest. We see its arrival on Tuesday with showers possible in our northern areas first. Showers and light rain will spread south through the day. For now, we don't see anything too heavy and there are no watches or alerts posted at this time related to possible flooding concerns. Showers and more cool temperatures will linger in to Wednesday with most areas receiving about a quarter of an inch up to maybe just under an inch. Snow levels will also dip to below 4000-feet by Wednesday as cold air rushes in. We could also see some thunder as the atmosphere will be a little unstable with the arrival of the center of low pressure. We will monitor closely just in case any severe weather looms. Expect clearing skies and cool temperatures as we head through most of Thursday. yet another system could be lurking for late next weekend. For now, we will keep an eye on it and update as we get a bit closer.