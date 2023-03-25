Saturday Evening Forecast March 25th

Beautiful sunshine has returned along with brisk to mild afternoon temperatures. Our very active storm track continues to push more Pacific moisture toward the West Coast. The track is slightly farther to our north and that means, while we stay dry, gusty winds are our main weather concern. Advisories are posted for portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties and will last in to early Sunday. Winds below passes and canyons could gust from the north up to and above 35 mph. We will also see pretty chilly temperatures overnight with the very clear skies. Look for lows to be in the 40's and lower 30's. Officially, Frost and Freeze watches are posted for areas to our north and east, but it will still be very chilly. Look for another sun splashed day on Sunday with brisk morning temperatures warming in to the upper 50's and 60's.

Looking ahead, Monday looks nice with more sunshine to start the day and then seeing increasing clouds by the afternoon. This will be the next storm system which is lurking to our northwest. We see its arrival very early Tuesday with showers being possible in our northern areas. Showers and light rain rain will spread south through the day. For now, we don't see anything too heavy and there are no watches or alerts posted at this time. Showers and more cool temperatures will linger in to Wednesday with most areas receiving about a quarter of an inch up to maybe just under an inch. Our forecast models have been a little uncertain about quantities, so we stay vigilant and update as needed. Beyond mid week, look for clearing skies as we head toward next weekend.