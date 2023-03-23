Windy weekend, with below average temperatures

After yet another storm, Thursday was mostly dry, with some lingering, light rain and snow in the mountains. Daytime high temperatures were a few degrees warmer, but remain below seasonal average for the time being. By tomorrow, there will be even more sunshine.

High temperatures will primarily be in the mid 60s for the South Coast and Ventura County, but in the upper 50s and low 60s for the Central Coast. Some overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s.

Winds began to pick up again on Thursday, with more wind in the forecast into the weekend. A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 8pm on Thursday and will expire at 6am on Sunday. Wind speeds will be in the 20s and 30s, with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

The first weekend of Spring will be pleasant. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, but sunny skies will prevail until Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, a chance of rain returns to the region.