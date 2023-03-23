Skip to Content
Sunshine returns Thursday, expected to remain this way through the weekend

Happy Thursday! We are finally drying out today. The sunshine finally returns to our region! Expect temperatures to be between the 50s and the 60s, with some clouds and breeze.

We do have a wind advisory in effect in the mountain areas of Southern Ventura County and the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. It will be in effect from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday for the Southern Ventura County Mountains. North winds between 20 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH are expected.

As for the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, the advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Friday. 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH are expected.

There is also a High Surf Advisory in effect for the Ventura County beaches. This is in effect now until 3 p.m. this afternoon. Expect dangerous rip currents and tides as high as 8 ft. It is important to stay away from the water as there is an increase of injuries.

