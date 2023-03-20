Several alerts issued ahead of another storm approaching the region

Following the light showers over the weekend, Monday was mostly dry, with patchy drizzle and mostly cloudy conditions. Another cold storm will arrive late Monday night, bringing moderate to heavy rain and low-level snow to much of the region. Temperatures will cool down as well, with highs primarily in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

The cold front will pass through the region Tuesday, bringing about one to three inches of rain or coasts and valleys, along with three to six inches for higher elevations. A Flood Watch has been issued ahead of the storm for all three counties in the area. It will be in effect from 5am Tuesday until 5pm Thursday. There is a possibility of streets, creeks, and rivers flooding.

Rain isn't the only concern, as heavy snow is expected for local mountains as well. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 7am Tuesday until 11pm Wednesday for the Mountains of Ventura County and Santa Barbara County. There will be low-level snow at 3500, with about two to ten inches expected. Above 6000 feet, several feet of snow will fall. The snow and the gusty winds will create dangerous road conditions.

The potentially damaging Southerly winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue both a High Wind Warning and a Wind Advisory. Both will be in effect rom 7am Tuesday until 11pm Tuesday.

The storm will cause dangerous marine conditions as well, making it best to avoid the beaches for the time being. A High Surf Advisory will be in effect from 2am Wednesday until 3pm Thursday for Ventura County, rom 2am Wednesday until 2am Thursday for Santa Barbara County, and from 9pm Tuesday until 2am Thursday for San Luis Obispo Counties. Additionally, a Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect due to the likelihood of sea water flooding and spilling into nearby areas. It will be in effect rom 5am Wednesday until 11pm Thursday for Ventura County and from 5am until 11pm Thursday for San Luis Obispo County Beaches.

Dry conditions will prevail by Wednesday night into early Thursday, but temperatures remain chilly.