Cloudy Monday, rain to linger in the evening, heavy rainfall expected to arrive by Tuesday

Good morning and happy Monday! Temperatures are expected to be between the 50s and the 60s throughout the region. It will be a dry and cloudy day, but that will change later on tonight. Rain is expected to hit the Central and South Coasts later on tonight by 11:30 p.m.

The rainfall will be heavier Tuesday, we could see a few inches throughout the region. Have your rain gear ready to go. Temperatures are expected to be cool. This is a storm and not an atmospheric river. There are also a few alerts that will be in effect Tuesday morning.

There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect, this impacts the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains. This will begin 6 a.m through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow is possible. You could see snow accumulations of up to 1 to 3 feet above 6,000 ft, 10-20 inches between 5,000 and 6,000 ft, and 2-10 inches between 4,000 and 5,000 ft. are possible. Winds could gust as high as 80 MPH on Tuesday.

There is a High Wind Watch in effect, this impacts the entire region, with the exception of the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains. South winds of 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH is possible. This is in effect Tuesday 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. that evening.