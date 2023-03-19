Sunday Evening Forecast

More rain and chilly temperatures for last official Sunday of Winter 2023. While most areas picked up measurable rainfall, about the most reported was just over a tenth of an inch. Look for more showers and gusty southerly winds through the over night and in to early Monday. Temperatures will cool in to the 50's and 40's for the overnight for most areas.

Looking ahead, Monday is the official start of Spring, but Mother Nature has other plans as another storm gathers to our west. It will be breezy and mostly cloudy, but a few peeks of sunshine should appear here and there. Temperatures will continue to be only in the 50's with overnight lows dipping back down in to the 40's. By very early Tuesday, more showers, moderate rain and even possibly some thunder is expected. Our forecast models still see all areas getting about an inch to possibly 2 inches by the middle of work week. Flood watches or advisories have not been posted at this time. However, southerly winds will kick up and that might be where we see some issues. A High Wind Watch is in effect for most of Tuesday with wind guts possibly going up to and over 40-miles per hour. With the ground being so saturated, trees could easily get knocked over from the gusty winds. Chilly air will also rush in by late Tuesday and this will drop the snow level to about 4 to 5 thousand feet. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect and that will last well in to Wednesday. Above 5 thousand feet we could easily see up to 2 feet of new snow, while 2 to 10 inches are possible between 4 and 5 thousand feet. Look for clearing skies and continued cool, breezy weather for the remainder of next week.