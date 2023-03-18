Saturday Evening Forecast March 18th

Despite some sunshine on our Saturday, more clouds are filling in and showers are not too far off. For the overnight and in to Sunday, look for mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50's. For Sunday, drizzle and light showers are expected with highs in the 50's to very low 60's.. Some breezy winds out of the west could kick up through the afternoon. Rain totals on Sunday should not exceed more than a tenth to a quarter of an inch at best.

Looking ahead, Monday is the official start of Spring, but Mother Nature has other plans as another storm kicks in to gear. It will be breezy and mostly cloudy, but a few peeks of sunshine could appear here and there. Temperatures will continue to be only in the 50's with overnight lows dipping back down in to the 40's. By early Tuesday, more showers and even some moderate rain is expected. Our forecast models still see about an inch to possibly 2 inches by the middle of work week. This means we should hopefully steer clear of an major issues and at this time, there are now watches or warning for flooding posted. Snow levels will drop with this system as some chilly air rushes in by early Wednesday. This means we might get to see some more white capped peaks as the snow levels dip[s to around 5 thousand feet. Drying is expected by late Wednesday with cool to mild temperatures expected. Another system will approach the region by next weekend. At this time, we see it mostly staying to our north, but we will monitor closely and update our outlook just in case.