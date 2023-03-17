Another dry day Friday with some sun and clouds, chances of light showers could hit the region Sunday

Happy St. Patrick's Day! It will be a great day to celebrate during the day and evening. Temperatures are expected to be between the 50s and the 60s. You could see some clouds linger with some pockets of sunshine.

On Saturday, a weak system is expected to arrive in our region. A chance of light showers is in the forecast for Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s. Have that umbrella ready in your car!

As for Monday, a stronger system is expected to arrive in our region. This means another atmospheric river could hit our community. Temperatures are expected to remain similar to Sunday's.