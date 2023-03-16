Dry Thursday, expect sunshine and clouds

It's a beautiful Thursday across the region. Expect a dry day with clouds and sunshine. Temperatures are expected to be between the high 50s to the 60s. It is a good day to go on a walk, or sit outside for lunch. The drought monitor has also improved due to the atmospheric river that hit the entire region.

On Friday, some marine layer is expected to flow through the Central and South Coasts. Clouds will linger, with pockets of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to increase between three to six degrees.