Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 5:57 am

Dry Thursday, expect sunshine and clouds

Pixabay

It's a beautiful Thursday across the region. Expect a dry day with clouds and sunshine. Temperatures are expected to be between the high 50s to the 60s. It is a good day to go on a walk, or sit outside for lunch. The drought monitor has also improved due to the atmospheric river that hit the entire region.

On Friday, some marine layer is expected to flow through the Central and South Coasts. Clouds will linger, with pockets of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to increase between three to six degrees.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content