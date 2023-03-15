Relief from the wet weather arrives, light rain expected this weekend

Some light, scattered showers lingered this morning across the region, but dry conditions prevailed by the afternoon. There were some patchy clouds across the region, with sunshine peeking through for several hours. All the watches, advisories, and warnings that were in effect due to Tuesday's Atmospheric River event have expired.

Thursday will be dry, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast, along with daytime temperatures trending warmer. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 60s for both the Central Coast and South Coast. Overnight lows will be cooler, with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s expected.

Clouds increase by Friday, but temperatures remain mild. The chance of rain returns to the region over the weekend when a series of weak storms moves across the region. Rain this weekend will be very light and scattered in nature, with the most activity expected for communities north of Point Conception.

Another Atmospheric River will arrive early next week, with rain chances in the forecast Monday through Wednesday.