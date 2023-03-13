Mostly dry Monday, chances of showers late night as another atmospheric river returns

Happy Monday! It is a great day to finish those errands before the evening, as rain showers could return. Heavy rainfall is happening all day Tuesday. Another atmospheric river is in the forecast; preparing for another rainy day is essential.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s Monday and into Tuesday. The key component is this to have sand bags ready to go. If you see a flooded road, do not drive in, turn around and take a detour. The water could damage your car.

On Wednesday, there is a chance of morning showers, it is expected to dry up in the afternoon. It will be nice and dry the next few days before more rain returns. There is a chance of rain showers at the end of the week, so don't put your umbrellas entirely away.