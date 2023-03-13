Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 6:28 am
Published 5:58 am

Mostly dry Monday, chances of showers late night as another atmospheric river returns

Although some significant rain has taken place in Santa Barbara today, questions remains on whether or not it will help prevent future fires.
Blake DeVine/KEYT
Although some significant rain has taken place in Santa Barbara today, questions remains on whether or not it will help prevent future fires.

Happy Monday! It is a great day to finish those errands before the evening, as rain showers could return. Heavy rainfall is happening all day Tuesday. Another atmospheric river is in the forecast; preparing for another rainy day is essential.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s Monday and into Tuesday. The key component is this to have sand bags ready to go. If you see a flooded road, do not drive in, turn around and take a detour. The water could damage your car.

On Wednesday, there is a chance of morning showers, it is expected to dry up in the afternoon. It will be nice and dry the next few days before more rain returns. There is a chance of rain showers at the end of the week, so don't put your umbrellas entirely away.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content