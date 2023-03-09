Mostly cloudy skies most of Thursday, rain to hit the entire region in the evening

Happy Thursday! It is the calm before the storm most of today. Expect rain showers tonight, don't forget your umbrella. The rain is expected to last overnight and into Friday and possibly Saturday.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect. This impacts San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and parts of Ventura Counties. You can expect south winds between 20 to 30 MPH and gusts up 50 MPH. There is also a Flood Watch in effect. This also impacts the Central and South Coasts and part of Ventura County.

An atmospheric river is expected to arrive on Friday, meaning heavy rainfall is expected. It is important to have sand bags ready to go, especially those living in the low-lying areas.