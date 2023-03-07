More clouds arrive Wednesday, followed by rain chances Thursday afternoon

Another day and a half of generally quiet weather conditions will prevail, before the chance of rain arrives Thursday afternoon. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s for the entire region. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and 40s. Daytime high temperatures will progressively warm by early next week.

The warmer storm that is approaching California will bring widespread, and at times heavy rainfall to the region. The heaviest rain is expected North of Point Conception. The rain will be moderate to heavy on Friday, with the chance lingering into early Saturday as well.

Two to four inches of rain is expected for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County. The most rain is expected for San Luis Obispo County's coast and foothills, with projected rainfall totals between four to eight inches. Ventura County could see between half an inch to an inch and a half of rain, which is much less than communities farther to the North. Significant snowfall is on deck for 10,000 feet or higher. Snowmelt is likely for 5,000 feet or below.

By Saturday afternoon and into Sunday, there will be break between systems before more rain arrives early next week.