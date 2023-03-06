Quiet start to the week, followed by rain chances returning

Monday is cool, breezy, and mostly sunny following a weekend of light, scattered showers for much of the region. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday, with some clouds and sun in the forecast to accompany the cool daytime temperatures.

Daytime high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s along the Central Coast, but primarily in the low 60s for the South Coast and Ventura County. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

There will be several days of quiet, mild conditions before the chance of rain returns to the region. There is a likelihood that another Atmospheric River will hit California, which would be heavy rain and snow for much of the region. However, models are disagreeing about how far South it will extend to.

Cloud cover increases by the middle of the week, followed by a chance of rain that arrives late Thursday into Friday. Moderate to heavy rain is expected at times, with the heaviest rain on deck for Friday. For local mountains, much more snow is expected.

Dry conditions will prevail by the weekend and daytime high temperatures will begin to trend warmer.