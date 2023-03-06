Skip to Content
Chilly Monday throughout the region, expect partly cloudy skies

Happy Monday! The rain is gone for now. Chilly temperatures are in the forecast today, it will also be a partly cloudy day. The region will be in between the 40s and 50s.

On Tuesday, temperatures will slightly increase throughout the region, in between the high 50s through the low 60s. Some clouds will also remain.

As the week goes by, warmer temperatures are in the forecast. There is a 50 to 60% chance of rain showers this Friday, depending on the region.

