Saturday Evening Forecast March 4th

Our very busy Winter continues to push more storms toward the West Coast. yet another system is moving toward our region with showers possible through Saturday evening and in to Sunday. Currently there are no watches or warnings for flooding or wind, but a High Surf Advisory is in effect for the Central Coast. For Sunday, look for light scattered showers, chilly temperatures and breezy northerly winds. Highs will only reach in to the mid fifties.

Looking ahead, we expect to dry out for Monday and maybe even see some slight warming through the work week. However, it will stay on to cooler than normal side for much of the forecast period. We don't see any significant chances for showers, but light precipitation could return by next weekend. Our forecast models continue to be a little uncertain with regard to timing and intensity. We will need more time to get a better feel for what's expected late next week. For now, plan for a chance for at least sprinkles by Friday and in to next weekend.