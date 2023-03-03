Sunny and clear skies continue Friday, possible rain showers this weekend

The sunshine continues on Friday, with clear skies in the forecast along with temperatures between the 50s and 60s. It will be a nice day to enjoy your time outdoors or to walk your dog.

There is a Frost Advisory in effect until this morning until 8 a.m Friday. This impacts the parts of the Santa Ynez Valley and Ventura County. Be sure to bundle up for your early morning commute.

Increasing clouds are expected over the weekend, with a deepening marine layer and possibly some very light rain Sunday. Don't forget your umbrella.

Cooler temperatures are expected beginning next week.