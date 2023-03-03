A sprinkle of light rain and cooler temperatures ahead

Friday was mostly sunny, with daytime temperatures a few degrees cooler than Thursday due to more onshore trends. By Saturday, temperatures will be much cooler and the cloud cover returns to the region. Daytime highs will be in the mid-to-low 50s for the Central Coast and the mid-to-upper 50s for the South Coast and Ventura County. Overnight lows will be a few degrees warmer as well, with temperatures primarily in the upper 30s and 40s.

The marine layer will deepen and return to the coastline Saturday morning, followed by a chance of light rain in the afternoon. The chance of scattered showers lingers into Sunday morning. Rain totals are highest for San Luis Obispo County, with about a quarter of an inch projected, but rain totals are much less for the South Coast and Ventura County. The system is weaker than the past several and will fizzle out as it moves farther South.

Clearing and drying is on deck for early next week, but temperatures remain chilly and below seasonal average.