Sunny skies and mild temperatures

Sunshine finally returned to the region on Thursday, along with warmer daytime high temperatures. Friday will be very similar, with sunny skies in the forecast for one more day, along with mild daytime temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s again, but overnight lights will hover near or below freezing for parts of the area.

Another Frost Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service and will be in effect from 1am-8am Friday. It is of the utmost importance to defrost windshields before driving to ensure your safety, and protect your plants from the frosty conditions as well. This Advisory is for the Santa Ynez Valley, Ojai Valley, and the Central and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys.

The marine layer deepens along the coast over the weekend, with more cloud cover returning to the region. There is a slight chance of very light rain late Saturday night into Sunday, along with another cooling trend that begins into early next week.