Some morning showers across the region, clearing up later in day

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties have improved in their drought conditions, thanks to the recent rain throughout the Central and South Coast.
Some morning showers are forecasted for Wednesday morning. It is expected to clear up later in the day. Temperatures will be nice and chilly throughout the day; wear those extra layers.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Wednesday. Slippery road conditions are expected, and gusty winds could bring down tree branches. This impacts the Santa Ynez, Santa Lucia, San Luis Obispo County mountains, Cuyama Interior Valleys, and the San Luis Obispo County Interior areas. Light snow is also possible on Highway 46 through the Santa Lucia Mountains, highway 101 over Cuesta Pass, Highway 166 in the Cuyama Valley, and Highway 154 through San Marcos Pass.

