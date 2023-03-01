Relief from the wet weather arrives

The scattered showers will taper Wednesday afternoon, but chilly and windy conditions prevail into Thursday. Daytime high temperatures remain below seasonal average and overnight lows will be freezing for portions of the Central Coast and Ventura County. A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 10pm Wednesday night until 10am Thursday morning due to the likelihood of frost formation. Daytime temperatures are trending warmer, with highs primarily in the upper 50s and lows 60s.

Another foot of snow is possible to fall for higher elevations, which is why a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 10pm Wednesday night for the mountains of Ventura County and Santa Barbara County. There has already been several inches of snow for low elevations.

The rain will be in the rearview mirror in hours, but gusty northwesterly winds linger into later Monday evening. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for most of Ventura County and Santa Barbara County, along with the coastline of San Luis Obispo County.

High surf remains of a concern for the beaches of San Luis Obispo County, the Central Coast, and Ventura County. The High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 6am Thursday for the beaches of San Luis Obispo County and the Central Coast due to 10-13 foot waves expected. It remains in effect until 4am Thursday for the beaches of Ventura County due to 4-7 foot waves expected. Due to the choppy waters and dangerous rip currents, it is best to be cautious and avoid the beaches for the time being.

Relief from the wet weather has arrived until at least Saturday, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. There is a slight chance of light rain early next week.