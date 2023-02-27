Showers and chilly temperatures to start the week

Relief from the wet weather is days away, but first, there are light rain showers in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Following the soaking over the weekend, rain totals from this week will be between half an inch to an inch for the coast and valleys, and up to two inches for higher elevations.

Temperatures remain unseasonably chilly, with highs on Tuesday in the upper 40s and low 50s. Overnight lows will be chilly, with temperatures in the 30s and 50s. The Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect until 1pm Tuesday for Ventura County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Mountains will be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. It will be in effect until 10pm Wednesday, with several inches and feet of snow expected within the next several days, with totals depending on elevation. Roadways have already been impacted, causing closures and difficulty for travel, which is why it is best to avoid driving towards these areas for the time being.

Gusty Southwesterly winds will accompany the cool and rainy conditions, with a Wind Advisory in effect until 10pm Monday for the Santa Lucia Mountains and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. Wind speeds will be between 10-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Another round of High Surf Advisories have been issued for the beaches of the Central Coast and San Luis Obispo, which will be in effect from 7am Tuesday until 10pm Wednesday, and from 1am Wednesday until 1pm Thursday for Ventura County Beaches.

Plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures will arrive by Thursday. Temperatures will be chilly again over the weekend, but there isn't anymore rain following Wednesday in the forecast for the rest of the week.