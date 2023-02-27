After a short break, a series of weak rain storms begin Monday

Temperatures are very chilly Monday as another round of rain begins. Most areas will be in the low to mid 50s in the afternoon.

An upper low is developing in the Pacific Northwest, sending a series of weak systems down the West Coast. Showers will stick around through Wednesday, but will be lighter than the previous storm. In total, we may see a half inch to 1 inch for coasts and valleys, and up to 2 inches in foothills.

Snow will fall at around 3,500 feet, with snow dropping to 3,000 feet by Tuesday. We are expecting 2 to 6 inches of snow above 3,000 feet, and 6 to 12 inches of snow above 5,000 feet. There may be localized areas up to 16 inches at higher elevations.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1:00 pm Tuesday in the Ventura and Santa Barbara County mountains. A winter storm watch will pick up in the same area from then until 10:00 pm Wednesday. For the watch, wind will pick up speed with up to 50 mph gusts.

With firm southwesterly flow, the interior will be gusty. There is a wind advisory until 10:00 pm in the San Luis Obispo County mountains, and from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm Monday in the SLO valleys. Gusts will be 45 to 50 mph.

The upper low will drop to interior California Wednesday, and rain showers will taper off. The low will move east by the evening.

A weak ridge of high pressure will give us warmer temperatures and dry, sunny conditions Thursday and Friday. Despite the warmup, temperatures will stay below average, only up to the mid 60s at the highest.