Sunday Evening Forecast Feb 26th

Enjoyed a nice mix of sun and clouds today with continued cool temperatures. More showers are expected as waves of moisture line up in the Pacific. We could see some light showers developing in our northern area late Sunday in to early Monday. Overnight lows will be chilly with temperatures in the 40's and 30's. For Monday, look for more light to moderate showers for the Central Coast first and gradually spreading south through the day. Rain totals will vary with some areas seeing about a quarter of an inch and others receiving about 3 quarters of an inch. Snow levels will dip once again to possibly below 3 thousand feet.

Looking ahead, a moist flow with more weak storm systems will roll over our region through about mid week. These little storms will not have the abundant moisture to produce much more than about an additional quarter to one inch of rain. It will continue to be chilly and even very cold for the overnights with freeze and frost advisories mixed in with snow advisories for higher elevations. High pressure is expected to build just enough late in the work week and that will bring dryer skies and slight warming as we head toward next weekend which, by the way, is March.