Powerful storm rages through the area

The powerful winter storm is raging through the area, bringing widespread and heavy rain to the area, along with windy conditions, cold temperatures, and snow in higher elevations. Moderate to heavy rain will fall into this evening, along with snow in local mountains. Temperatures remain chilly and below seasonal average. There is a chance of rain on Saturday as well, but the brunt of the rain will be on Friday.

A Flash Flood Warning has been is in effect until 10pm Friday night for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties due to excessive rainfall expected within a short period of time. The Flood Watch remains in effect into Saturday afternoon for Ventura County, along with Santa Barbara County Southwestern and Southeastern Coasts and the Santa Ynez Mountains. The Flood Advisory will expire at 4pm Friday for the majority of the region, including San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County, and Ventura County. Unless absolutely necessary, it is best to stay in place and avoid being on roadways due to the inclement weather.

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4pm Saturday for the mountains of San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County. Between 1-3 feet of snow is expected above 3,500 feet and up to 6 inches of snow at 2,000 feet. The Blizzard Warning will also be in effect until 4pm Saturday for the mountains of Ventura County and Santa Barbara County Mountains. There have been several roadways impacts due to the snow and it is best to avoid travel to these areas for the time being.

Gusty Southwesterly winds 20-35 mph are expected until 4pm Friday, which is why a Wind Advisory remains in effect. Gusts could get up to 50 mph.

The High Surf Advisory has been extended until 8am Saturday for the beaches of the Central Coast and Ventura County. Due to dangerous rip currents and choppy waters, there is an elevated risk of drowning.

There will be a quick break between systems on Sunday.