The winter storm ramps up Thursday with more rain and snow

Temperatures are decreasing a degree or two Thursday, sitting 10 to 20 degrees below normal. Temperatures will be in the 50s, and the interior in the 40s in some cases.

Scattered rain and snow showers will continue, along with blustery winds. The low will continue its march south off the West Coast, and showers will become more frequent in the evening. Rain could be moderate at times.

There is a winter storm warning in the San Luis Obispo County mountains until 4:00 pm Saturday with snow and gusts up to 65 mph. A winter storm warning for the Ventura County mountains and Santa Barbara interior mountains will upgrade at 4:00 am Friday. In the meantime, wind gusts could reach over 50 mph with dangerous wind chills. At 4:00 am Friday, the storm warning turns into a blizzard warning and expires at 4:00 pm Saturday. Gusts could reach 65 to 80 mph with whiteout conditions.

There is also a winter weather advisory until 1:00 pm Thursday for the Santa Lucia and Santa Ynez Ranges, and the SLO interior valleys. Additionally, there is a winter weather advisory for the Cuyama Valley until 4:00 am Friday. Gusts will be 35 to 60 mph.

In total, we could see 1 to 6 inches of snow above 1,500 feet, 6 to 12 inches above 2,500 feet, 2 to 5 feet above 4,500 feet, and isolated patches of 7 feet snowfall at high elevations. For rainfall, we could see 2 to 5 inches in coastal areas and up to 7 inches in foothills over the several-day period.

A high surf advisory remains in effect on the Central Coast with 8 to 12 foot breaking waves until 8:00 am Saturday. It goes back into effect on the Ventura Coast with 4 to 7 foot breaking waves at 10:00 am Friday, also lasting into Saturday morning. Local wave sets may be higher.

A wind advisory expires at 4:00 pm Friday for the SLO mountains, and valleys, as well as for the Central Coast, Southwest Coast, west Santa Ynez Range, and Cuyama and Santa Ynez Valleys. It goes into effect at 10:00 am Friday, expring at 1:00 am Saturday for the Southeast Coast, East Santa Ynez Range, and Ventura coast and valleys. Wind speeds will be 20 to 35 mph, and gusts upwards of 50 mph.

The main band will pass by Friday, with rain rates heavy at times - mostly between a quarter to three quarters of an inch per hour. At times, rainfull rates could reach an inch per hour.

There is some concern of urban flooding and of issues around burn scars. Excessive run-off could cause flooding of low-lying areas. A flood watch is in effect from 4:00 am Friday to 6:00 pm Saturday for the Ventura and Santa Barbara County mountains, Santa Ynez Range, South Coast, and Ventura coast and valleys.

Showers taper Saturday following the main front, and the low will wobble over the region Saturday afternoon. This will bring instability to the area, introducing a possibility of thunderstorms, hail, or even waterspouts. With the low being wobbly, there is potential for the storm to stall slightly over Ventura and LA Counties.

Sunday will be the only dry day of the next several. A second system will bring more rain chances Monday, chances increasing Tuesday.