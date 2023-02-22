Flood Watch and Blizzard Warning issued ahead of the coldest storm of the season

Temperatures were significantly cooler on Wednesday, coupled with scattered showers and gusty northwesterly winds. By Thursday, gusty winds will turn breezy and widespread rain will begin in the afternoon. Highs will be be in the upper 40s and low 50s for both coastal and inland communities. Lows will primarily be in the 30s and 40s, which is below seasonal average.

The very cold system bringing several concerns to the region is unusual and complex in nature. Low level snow is expected around 1,500 feet. Several Winter Weather Alerts have been issued, including a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect until 4am Friday for Cuyama Valley and until 1pm Thursday for Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and San Luis Obispo County's Interior Valleys. The Winter Storm Warning for Ventura County and Santa Barbara County will be in effect until 4am Friday, but will then be upgraded to a Blizzard Warning until 4pm Saturday. These conditions will impact roadways due to heavy snowfall and strong winds.

Measurable rain is expected to fall, especially for the South Coast and Ventura County, which could see around two inches of rain. A Flood Watch will be in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon for Santa Barbara County's Southwestern and Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains, along with Ventura County's Mountains, Valleys, and Coast. Excessive rainfall, especially within a short period of time, could cause flooding.

The High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 3am Friday for the beaches of San Luis Obispo County and the Central Coast, and until 3am Thursday for the beaches of the South Coast and Ventura County. Big waves, dangerous rip currents, and choppy waters calls for unsafe conditions, which is why it is best to avoid the beaches for the time being.

By Sunday, there will be a quick break before more rain arrives early next week.