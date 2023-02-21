Cold front brings scattered showers, wind, snow, and chilly temperatures

The drastic change in the weather pattern began Tuesday, with significantly cooler temperatures and strong northwesterly winds. The changes ahead are due to a strong cold front moving over the region, bringing unusual conditions to the Central and South Coasts. Temperatures on Wednesday will be even cooler, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, and lows in the 30s and 40s.

The chance of rain arrives Wednesday, but showers will be scattered and spotty. By Thursday, periods of moderate to heavy rain is expected into much of the day Friday. The rain chances linger into Saturday, followed by clearing and drying by Sunday.

The strong winds will be a concern in addition to the rain and below average temperatures. Strong, northwesterly winds pick up Tuesday afternoon and linger into Wednesday morning. A High Wind Warning will be in effect from 6pm Tuesday until 6am Wednesday for Santa Barbara County's Southwestern Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. 40-50 mph winds are expected and gusts could get up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6pm Tuesday until 10am Wednesday for Ventura County's Valleys and Coast, Santa Barbara County's Southwestern Coast, and the Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. It will be in effect from 6pm Tuesday until 6am Wednesday for all other areas. 25-45 mph winds are expected, along with gusts up to 55 mph.

Snowfall is expected in mountains, but snow is likely to fall in lower elevations at 1,500 feet as well. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued due to the impacts the snow and strong winds could have on roads, including the I-5 near the Grapevine. It will be in effect from 7pm Tuesday until 4pm Saturday for Ventura County's Mountains and from 4am Tuesday until 4pm Saturday for San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Mountains. It is best to avoid travel at this time.

Lastly, a High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 3am Friday for the beaches of San Luis Obispo County and the Central Coast. It will be in effect until 3am Thursday for Ventura County Beaches, and from 8pm Tuesday until 3am Thursday for the South Coast. Gale Warnings are in effect as well, it is best to avoid beaches for the time being.

There is another chance of early next week.