A mild Monday to round out Presidents’ Day weekend

A cooldown is off to a slow start on Monday. Highs will be near normal, in 60s for all of the region, with most temperatures on the higher end of that range.

The barest of ridges is over the region, keeping conditions mild. There will be sunshine, but a flip over to onshore flow will tempt the marine layer to come back overnight into Tuesday morning..

Temperatures continue to cool Tuesday and Wednesday. SoCal will be at the base of a trough Tuesday afternoon as a cold upper low drops in from Canada. It will set up our area for strong northwesterly winds.

A high wind watch is in effect Tuesday evening through late night in the Ventura County mountains, the western Santa Ynez Range, and the Southwest Coast. Gusts will be up to 65 mph. We will likely see many more wind alerts triggered heading into Tuesday.

By Wednesday, a chance of rain showers develops with the low continuing south. Rain chances will last for a few days, even potentially through Saturday depending on how far west the low moves.

Heaviest rains will fall Thursday night to Friday. Mountain snow is possible down to 1,500 feet. There is a winter storm watch from Tuesday night to Saturday afternoon for the Ventura County mountains with snow, gusts up to 70 mph, and dangerous wind chills.