Sunny and mild Presidents’ Day weekend

Daytime high temperatures continue to warm just in time for Presidents' Day weekend. Some clouds will linger on Saturday, but gradual clearing and plenty of sunshine is expected into early next week.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 60s for most of the region, with the warmest temperatures in Ventura County. Overnight lows will be chilly and hovering near freezing for parts of the area, but no Frost Advisory has been issued for the time being.

The weak offshore trends are responsible for the slightly warmer weather. The Santa Anas in Ventura County will also taper as we approach the weekend.

Following this weekend's quiet weather pattern, significant cooling arrives on Wednesday. There is also a chance of rain that begins Wednesday due to the deepening marine layer, but more rain is forecasted for Thursday and Friday.