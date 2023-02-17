Friday marks the start of a mild Presidents’ Day weekend

Morning lows Friday are a tad warmer with more cloud insulation. However, there is another frost advisory until 8:00 am for the inland Central Coast and Ojai Valley. Highs will also be a tad warmer, mostly in the low to mid 60s, with a few breezier cities in the upper 60s.

We have a kick of offshore flow in the morning, with very weak Santa Ana winds. That will help to create a slight warmup, despite an upper low passing by to the west in the Pacific Ocean. The low will give us some mid-level clouds.

On Saturday, the low will move further south and east, and skies will gradually clear. Temperatures will change very little, sitting near normal.

The low will move from the southwest of Los Angeles and cross over Baja Sunday and Monday. It will stay quiet and mild where we are, making for a pleasant 3-day weekend for those with Presidents' Day off.

Flow will reverse onshore Monday, and it's possible the marine layer could start to make a return. Temperatures will cool a little bit, with continued cooling Tuesday.

The big cooldown comes Wednesday as a cold trough enters California, ahead of potentially unsettled and wet weather at the end of next week. Northwest winds may also be strong Wednesday.