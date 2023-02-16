Gloomy Friday, chance of rain ruled out

Following another frosty morning, daytime temperatures on Thursday were slightly warmer. Daytime highs will be similar on Friday, but a few degrees warmer. Highs will primarily be in the low 60s for the Central Coast and the mid 60s for the South Coast and Ventura County. Lows will be a few degrees warmer as well, which is why there was no Frost Advisory issued.

Weak Santa Ana winds are expected into Friday morning for Ventura County, but wind speeds are expected to remain below advisory levels.

The chance of rain has been ruled out because the system is moving farther West, but mostly cloudy conditions will prevail on Friday. By Saturday, some clouds will linger and temperatures will be trending warmer.

Another cooling trend begins Tuesday, followed by significantly cooler temperatures on Wednesday and a chance of rain Thursday.