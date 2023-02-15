Waking up to a very chilly morning with calmer winds on Wednesday

Temperatures are staying below normal Wednesday. The morning is near or below freezing. A frost advisory is in effect until 9:00 am for the Central Coast, South Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, Ventura coast, and Ventura County valleys. A freeze watch is in effect for all these areas Thursday morning, with the exception of the Santa Ynez Valley and Ventura coast. For highs, the entire region will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Winds are shifting more to the northeast in the morning, weakening further. All wind alerts have expired, and are not expected to reach advisory levels again Wednesday.

Remaining in effect, a high surf advisory on the Central and Ventura Coast, plus a beach hazards statement on the South Coast, expire at 4:00 pm Wednesday. Breaking waves will be up to 12 feet on the Central Coast, and up to 8 feet on the Ventura coast, and up to 5 feet on the South Coast.

The morning will be frigid again Thursday, but highs will be milder. A weak ridge of high pressure will cover the region, though a few more clouds will start to encroach on the area.

An upper low is pushing southward way off the California Coast Friday. With the system moving further to the west, rain chances are diminishing. Temperatures will stay well below average, mostly in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday's highs will warm a few degrees and skies will slowly clear out. Temperatures will stay mild and conditions quiet into the early next week.