Get set for a windy and cold Valentine’s Day!

Temperatures are taking a turn for Valentine's Day on Tuesday, falling several degrees. The Central Coast and interior will be in the 50s, and South Coast in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A cold inside slider is sliding south into the Great Basin. There is a slight chance of a few isolated showers, mainly over mountain and interior valley areas. We could also see a dusting up to 2 inches of snow down to 2,000 feet. The bigger impact will be from strong northwesterly winds.

A high wind warning is in effect until 10:00 pm for the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains, Santa Ynez Range, South Coast, and Lake Casitas. Sustained winds will be 25 to 45 mph, and gusts up to 75 mph. There may be downed trees or branches, plus hazards blown about into roadways.

A wind advisory is in effect from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm in all other areas. Sustained winds will be 20 to 35 mph, and gusts up to 55 mph.

There is also a high surf advisory for all coasts until 10:00 pm Wednesday. Breaking waves will be up to 18 feet on the Central Coast, up to 12 feet on the Ventura coast, and up to 7 feet on the South Coast. Rip currents will be very strong.

A freeze warning will go into effect overnight into Wednesday morning for the Santa Barbara County Central Coast, plus the Ventura County valley areas. Temperatures could be as low as 28 degrees. A frost advisory will be in effect for the San Luis Obispo County Central Coast with temperatures at 32 degrees. A freeze watch is in effect for all these areas Thursday morning.

Winds will weaken as they turn a little more northeasterly Wednesday. High temperatures will warm a tad, despite a frigid morning. A ridge of high pressure and weak offshore flow will keep Thursday fair and mild.

A low will move south off of the California coast Friday. There is a 20 to 40 percent chance of rain showers, plus a chance of mountain snow down to 2,500 feet. Rainfall totals will likely stay under a half inch.

Chances linger into Saturday, but Sunday will dry out with weak offshore flow. Temperatures will warm slightly for a milder afternoon.