Breezy, daytime highs trending cooler

Daytime high temperatures on Tuesday were trending cooler, but Wednesday is expected to be even cooler. High temperatures will be in mid-to-upper 50s for the region, with overnight lows hovering near or below freezing.

A Freeze Watch will be in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning due to sub-freezing temperatures, including the Santa Ynez Valley and the Southeastern Ventura County Valleys. A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 2am-9am Wednesday For the Central Coast, South Coast, and Ventura County Valleys.

Tuesday was not only chilly, but also windy for the entire region. A Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning will both be in effect until 10pm Tuesday evening. Wind speeds will be between 20-45 mph and gusts will be between 50-75 mph. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect from the coastline of all three beaches including San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County, and Ventura County.

Temperatures will be cool for the next several days, with a warming trend on deck for the end of the week, along with a slight chance of some rain.