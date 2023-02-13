Windy Valentine’s Day ahead

Following the mild start to the week, temperatures will drop on Tuesday and gusty northerly winds are expected to pick up. Highs on Tuesday will be in mid-to-upper 50s for the Central Coast and the upper 50s and low 60s for the South Coast and Ventura County.

Both a Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning have been issued for most of the region. The Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10am-10pm Tuesday due to northwesterly winds between 20-30 mph expected, and gusts could get up to 50 mph. This is for San Luis Obispo County's beaches and inland coast, Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Barbara's Central Coast beaches and inland coast, along with Ojai Valley, Ventura County's valleys and inland coast.

The High Wind Warning is for Santa Barbara County's Mountains, southwestern and southeastern coast, Ventura County Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains. It will be in effect from 6am-10am Tuesday because 20-45 mph winds are expected and gusts could get up to 75 mph.

Sub-freezing overnight lows are expected, which is why a Freeze Watch will be in effect from late Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning. Santa Barbara County's beaches and inland coast, along with Ventura County's valleys and inland coast.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect from 4pm Monday until 10pm Wednesday for the beaches of San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County, and Ventura County due to dangerous rip currents and an increased risk of drowning.

Temperatures remain cool for much of the week and there is a slight chance of rain on Friday.