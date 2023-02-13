A somewhat mild Monday on tap, but Valentine’s Day is taking a windy and cold turn

Temperatures Monday will be cool on the Central Coast and mild on the South Coast under a weak ridge of high pressure. Highs will reach the low 60s and mid 60s respectively.

It will be a foggy start on the Central Coast and around Paso Robles. The low clouds will clear eventually, but a few mid-level clouds will linger through the day with a good onshore push. The Santa Ynez Range may be a bit windy at times, staying below advisory levels.

A high surf advisory will start at 4:00 pm Monday on the Central Coast, lasting until 10:00 pm Wednesday. Breaking waves will be 14 to 18 feet, with local sets up to 18 feet.

A cold inside slider will move into the Great Basin Tuesday, triggering strong northwesterly winds, and possibly a few isolated mountain rain showers. Temperatures will also cool down several degrees.

A high wind warning will run from 6:00 am Tuesday until 10:00 pm Tuesday. Sustained winds will be up to 45 mph, and gusts up to 70 mph. It is in effect for the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains, Santa Ynez Range, South Coast, and Lake Casitas.

A freeze warning is in place for Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, with some lows reaching down to 28 degrees. It is in effect for the Santa Barbara County coastal areas, Ventura inland coast, and Ventura County valleys.

Winds will start to turn a bit more northeasterly Wednesday morning, weakening as they do. Temperatures may warm a tad, and continue warming slightly Thursday under a weak ridge and offshore flow.

We take another turn Friday with an upper low off the California coast. It brings a slight chance of rain, lingering through Saturday, as well as a chance of snow at 2,500 feet. Any rain totals are likely to amount to under a quarter inch.

Sunday will dry out with weak offshore flow. Highs will warm a little bit for a milder day.